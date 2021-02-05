Online company offering grants for DACA application fee

Joe Rodriguez knows what it’s like to live in the U.S. as a former undocumented immigrant and is now giving back to the community across the country.

Rodriguez said growing up, he didn’t have many options for the future.

"I remember thinking that I was not going to be able to attend college,” Rodriguez said. “The future was very, there was no future really you know. There was so much uncertainty."

That changed for Rodriguez and thousands across the country when former president Barrack Obama announced the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program —a program allowing young immigrants living in the country illegally who were brought here as children to remain in the U.S and permission to legally work.

"Some of the most vulnerable people out there that unfortunately sometimes are concerned or afraid about their status and the DACA program has been extremely helpful for them because it's allowed them the opportunity to get jobs, go to school," Rodriguez said.

According to the latest data from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, as of March 31, 2020, there are more than 640,000 active DACA recipients across the country. There are 106,000 of the so-called Dreamers in Texas and approximately 9,080 in the Rio Grande Valley.

Rodriguez, the founder and head of content for El Tri Online, a bilingual company focused on Mexican soccer, is eager to help DACA recipients.

Rodriguez has teamed up with other Latino-owned companies to offer five grants that will cover the $495 cost of the DACA application fee.

"All they have to do is share one of our posts on social media that we have on Tri Online, whether it's on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and then they just have to email us a 60-second video or less that just explains to us why they would benefit from getting this type of help,” Rodriguez said.

All information will be kept confidential.

You can apply by sending the video to daca@eltrionline.com. The deadline is Feb. 15 at 11 p.m. PT.