Online driver's education courses available for the deaf and hard-of-hearing
Many people can't imagine driving a car without being able to hear.
That drives Jaime Lugo crazy.
Deaf people, Lugo said, always keep their eyes on the road. It's the process of obtaining a driver's license that frequently frustrates them.
In 2017, the Texas Legislature passed Senate Bill 1051, which required the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation to create an online driver education course for deaf and hard-of-hearing students.
The bill also required the department to mandate that driver education schools provide accommodations for deaf and hard-of-hearing students.
Watch the video for the full story.
