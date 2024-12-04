Operation Christmas RGV accepting toy donations for Valley kids in need

A Rio Grande Valley organization is on a mission to make Christmas a little brighter for kids.

Operation Christmas RGV President Emanuel Martinez speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza about the toy drive they are having.

The deadline to donate a toy is December 13. For a list of locations to drop off toys, click here.

Operation Christmas RGV is also hosting a family movie night fundraiser.

On December 6, they will be showing the movie 'Home Alone' at the VFW Post 10802, located at 509 West Expressway 83 in Donna.

Tickets to enter are $5, and it comes with a complimentary bag of popcorn. The fee can be waived with a toy donation.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the movie begins at 7 p.m.