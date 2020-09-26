Orlando City SC plays FC Dallas, look for 4th straight win

By The

Associated Press



Orlando City SC (7-2-4, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. FC Dallas (5-3-4, fourth in the Western Conference)

Frisco, Texas; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando City SC is looking to keep a three-game win streak going when it faces FC Dallas.

FC Dallas is 4-1-2 at home. FC Dallas has 12 of its 19 goals in the second half of games, scoring seven in the last 15 minutes play.

Orlando City SC is 3-2-2 on the road. Chris Mueller is third in MLS action with four assists. Orlando City SC has 20 assists.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Franco Jara has five goals for FC Dallas. Harold Mosquera has four goals over the last 10 games for FC Dallas.

Mueller has four goals and four assists for Orlando City SC. Benji Michel has five goals over the last 10 games for Orlando City SC.

LAST 10 GAMES: FC Dallas: 4-3-3, averaging 1.5 goals, 0.9 assists, 4.2 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Orlando City SC: 6-2-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 1.8 assists, 4.1 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Dallas: Paxton Pomykal (injured), Kyle Zobeck (injured).

Orlando City SC: Joao Moutinho (injured), Dom Dwyer (injured), Oriol Rosell (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

