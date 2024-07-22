OSHA issues heat-related safety warning for employers

Employers are responsible for protecting workers from heat related hazards, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

With the current heat conditions, OSHA says employers are responsible for monitoring signs of heat related illness, and providing workers with water, rest and shade.

Any employer found being negligent could face fines, according to OSHA Compliance Assistant Specialist Eduardo Jimenez.

Workers who spend a lot of time outside in the heat can report their employer to OSHA.

