OSHA issues heat-related safety warning for employers
Employers are responsible for protecting workers from heat related hazards, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
With the current heat conditions, OSHA says employers are responsible for monitoring signs of heat related illness, and providing workers with water, rest and shade.
Any employer found being negligent could face fines, according to OSHA Compliance Assistant Specialist Eduardo Jimenez.
Workers who spend a lot of time outside in the heat can report their employer to OSHA.
More News
News Video
-
Brownsville police: Suspect tries to "SWAT" child after playing an online game
-
Valley lawmakers share their reactions to President Biden stepping down
-
Region One, TSC in Brownsville partnering up to show importance of trade...
-
Sunday, July 21, 2024: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
-
Health screenings to be offered to the public during Operation Border Health...