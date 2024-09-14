Out-of-state juvenile arrested for making threats against McAllen ISD
The McAllen Independent School District has announced that an out-of-state male juvenile has been arrested after making threats against two schools.
The district wrote on their Facebook page that a message on social media was making a threat toward McAllen High School and Travis Middle School.
The district said McAllen ISD police learned a juvenile from out-of-state admitted to making the post "as a joke" and has no ties to the district. The juvenile admitted to randomly picking schools through a Google search.
The juvenile is in police custody and the district said there is no credible threat.
