Over 10 thousand homes connected to Pharr's low-cost internet service

Pharr's fiber optic internet program is providing free internet for all PSJA ISD students who live in Pharr

The program, Pharr Connect, now has more than 10 thousand homes connected. Of those homes, 4,000 of them have PSJA ISD students getting the service for free.

“We’re making sure we were able to close the digital divide,” Pharr Assistant City Manager Cynthia Garza Reyes said.

The program was initially created in 2016 and targeted homes in south Pharr.

The program recently expanded into central and north Pharr.

“Back then, we had learned that there was a very large digital divide with our students and residents,” Reyes said. “There were students at our local high schools that were doing homework literally at 8 o’clock at night at the doors of their high schools. So the city knew that it had to take it on as a priority with our school district as partners."

As part of the program, Pharr residents can get 500 megabytes for just $25. One gigabyte will cost $50 dollars a month, and PSJA students get one gigabyte for free.

It’s an investment the city says they value if it gets families connected.

“We did put $40 million in bonds at a very low interest rate,” Reyes said. “Then we use an additional $18 million of our Covid funds."

The program also allows parents to add safety controls for their children.

The city is working to expand the project and work with San Juan and Alamo to be able to provide free internet to PSJA ISD students across the tri-cities.

More details on Pharr Connect are available online.

Watch the video above for the full story.