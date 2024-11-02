Over 318,000 ballots cast during Early Voting in the Valley

Early Voting is now over and after two weeks more than 318,000 people in the Rio Grande Valley have cast their ballot early.

Hidalgo County had the highest early voting turnout of all four counties, with more than 145,000 ballots cast early there.

Friday's turnout isn't in just yet.

In Cameron County, more than 84,000 votes were cast, nearly 10,000 of those votes were cast Friday.

Election Day is on Tuesday, November 5.