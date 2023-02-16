Palm Valley Police Chief found guilty of tampering with government records

After nearly five hours of deliberation, a jury found Palm Valley Police Chief Alvaro Garcia guilty on all three counts of tampering with government records.

Garcia was arrested in November 2018 and pled not guilty in January 2019. The state alleges Garcia falsified and submitted documents saying three officers took a training course in person.

Garcia was reportedly an instructor for that training course that required 10 officers to be of the training for Garcia to get paid $850. The state said three officers that allegedly took the training course were not in attendance.

Six witnesses took the stand against Garcia on Tuesday, including those three officers who said they did not attend the training in person.

The defense argued the forms Garcia submitted were not government documents, or a roster and attendance sheet.

The jury deliberated on Wednesday and Thursday before coming back with a guilty verdict; sentencing is scheduled for March.