Palmview city leaders look to enforce city ordinance impacting truckers
Truck owners and operators in Palmview have something to say about rules for the use of trucks.
Dozens of truck drivers showed up at a city meeting on Saturday. They're concerned about an ordinance that's been on the books for two decades, but may be enforced again.
The ordinance says some roads are for trucks and others aren't; that's causing difficulty for some truck drivers.
RELATED STORY: City of Palmview seeking public input on traffic ordinance involving 18-wheelers
Palmview Mayor Ricardo Villarreal said Saturday's meeting was helpful for city council to forge a plan.
"Latest before summer, if anything...we already have a good groundwork. Our legal and our city administration has already put a plan together from four years ago. We are going to look at it before we put anything in stone again," Villarreal said.
City leaders say they hope to include the trucking community in any future discussions before a final decision is made.
More News
News Video
-
Palmview city leaders look to enforce city ordinance impacting truckers
-
Cameron County Sheriff's Office warns residents of scam calls
-
Willacy County Sheriff's Office investigate death of elderly woman
-
5 On Your Side: Seeping sewage causing discomfort for San Benito neighborhood
-
Mexican National Guard troops patrolling the border to stop migrants, drugs enter...
Sports Video
-
Hidalgo pulls away in second half to defeat Valley View
-
McAllen High and Brownsville Lopez remain undefeated in district with Friday night...
-
Los Fresnos S Cade Stumbaugh & PSJA WR Ryan Vallejo named to...
-
Edinburg High cheer team raises banner to celebrate NCA championship
-
La Villa girls basketball clinches playoff berth with win over Santa Maria