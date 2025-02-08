Palmview city leaders look to enforce city ordinance impacting truckers

Truck owners and operators in Palmview have something to say about rules for the use of trucks.

Dozens of truck drivers showed up at a city meeting on Saturday. They're concerned about an ordinance that's been on the books for two decades, but may be enforced again.

The ordinance says some roads are for trucks and others aren't; that's causing difficulty for some truck drivers.

Palmview Mayor Ricardo Villarreal said Saturday's meeting was helpful for city council to forge a plan.

"Latest before summer, if anything...we already have a good groundwork. Our legal and our city administration has already put a plan together from four years ago. We are going to look at it before we put anything in stone again," Villarreal said.

City leaders say they hope to include the trucking community in any future discussions before a final decision is made.