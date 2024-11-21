Palmview distributing turkeys in drive-thru giveaway

Palmview residents are invited to attend the city’s annual drive-thru turkey distribution event.

Over 150 turkeys will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis on Monday, Nov. 25 from 9 a.m. to noon, or while supplies last.

According to a news release from the city, residents will not have to get out of their vehicle, and two families per vehicle will be permitted.

The drive-thru event will be held behind Palmview City Hall, located at 400 W. Veterans Blvd.

The giveaway is through a partnership with Wonderful Citrus, according to the news release.