Palmview fire chief: One person hospitalized following structure fire

One person was taken to a local hospital following a structure fire, according to Palmview Fire Chief Jerry Alanis.

The fire occurred at the 2200 block of Abram Road.

The city of Palmview posted on their Facebook page that the victim was hospitalized with burns and smoke inhalation.

They said Abram Road, south of Business 83 is closed to all traffic and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Alanis said firefighters are hitting hotspots, but the fire has been put out. The American Red Cross has been contacted for assistance to the victim.

The cause of the fire is unknown, and the Hidalgo County fire marshal is investigating.