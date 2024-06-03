Palmview first responders to receive new radios

Out with the old, in with the new, Palmview police, fire and EMS are getting new radios.

"At some point, these older models are going to go out completely, and we would rather not wait until that happens," Palmview City Manager Michael Leo said.

The city spent $325,000 to buy 80 radios. Because of the big price tag, the city is financing them over the next seven years; they will pay $55,000 a year.

The city said it's an investment that is long overdue. The current radios used by first responders are more than 10 years old.

"I don't think anyone wants to be calling 911 and waiting for first responders if they are having any issues with communications while responding to a call. So making sure our first responders have the right equipment is vital," Leo said.

The city said the new radios have a longer battery life.

Every first responder will have a portable radio to carry while on shift, and 10 radios are being installed inside emergency vehicles.