Palmview High School students collaborating with Bobby Pulido

Members of Palmview High School’s conjunto band “La Tradicion” spent their Wednesday in a recording studio with a Tejano superstar.

In April, La Tradicion won a competition where the prize was having Tejano singer and Edinburg native Bobby Pulido produce three songs for them.

“It doesn’t even feel real,” La Tradicion member Merari Uribe said.

Uribe said she grew up listening to Pulido, and now gets to learn from him as an artist.

“All of my memories, his songs or his dad's songs are playing in the background and we grew up listening to and watching him,” Uribe said. “I feel like tomorrow morning I’m gonna wake up like 'that never happened.'"

With Pulido's guidance, the group is making two covers and an original song.

“They're pretty much pros,” Pulido said.

The group is part of a new generation of music Pulido says are needed to help keep Tejano music alive.

“If we don't do this, and we don't motivate these kids and show them this is something they can do later in life, our culture can potentially die,” Pulido said. “And I don't want that to happen."

The students' will be releasing their first of three songs with Pulido this summer.

Watch the video above for the full story.