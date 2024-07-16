Palmview library to unveil new space for people seeking jobs

A new workforce resource is opening in Palmview.

The goal is to help connect jobseekers with employment opportunities.

There's a new area inside the Palmview Municipal Library known as the Workforce Solutions Corner. It's designed to help people look for jobs.

According to a report from the Texas Workforce Commission, the unemployment rate has gone up in three Rio Grande Valley counties. The city of Mission has the highest unemployment rate in Hidalgo County, to come up just under six percent.

The Workforce Solutions Corner wants to improve access to underserved communities by offering jobseekers new tools.

"Not being able to find a job is always scary, intimidating, and it can be very depressing. These six workforce computers that Workforce Solutions has provided will help them in that process," Palmview Chief of Staff and Public Relations Officer Irma Garza said.

People will be able to check the Workforce Solutions website for job openings or do on-the-job trainings. They can also work on their resume or cover letters.

Library staff will be trained by Workforce Solutions on how their site works, and anyone can have access to the computers every Tuesday through Saturday.