Pandemic accelerates Mormon missionaries' transition online

By BRADY McCOMBS and MARIAM FAM

Associated Press

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (AP) - Missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have long knocked on doors, shaken hands or walked up to strangers to spread their gospel. Now, the coronavirus pandemic has forced them to do their outreach online, in Facebook groups and through video calls. The church hastily brought home more than 26,000 young people from overseas missions aimed at recruiting new members. Many are taking their work to social media in their home countries. Officials with the faith widely known as the Mormon church say the technology focus could be here to stay. A scholar says it'd be a major change that could diminish the appeal for young people.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.