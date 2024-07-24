Parents of 8-year-old boy killed in Pharr crash file wrongful death lawsuit

The parents of 8-year-old Caleb Ramirez have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Pharr Police Department and the driver, 17-year-old Alex Castillo, who hit and killed the boy in Pharr.

Caleb's parents, Sonia Hernandez and Jose Ramirez, are seeking $1 million in damages.

The lawsuit also names Castillo's parents, Aurea and Vicente Castillo, and his older brother, Orlando, accusing them of gross negligence.

Caleb died after he was struck by a GMC Sierra truck on April 26 at the 700 block of East Eller Street while riding his bicycle near his home.

Alex Castillo was identified as the driver and did not have a license at the time of the crash. He was cited for being behind the wheel on the day of the crash, but no other charges were filed.

The investigation was closed back in May following the decision from the grand jury.

The lawsuit states Caleb looked both ways before crossing the street on his bike when "without warning" the driver of the truck rapidly accelerated, striking and plowing Caleb over.

The lawsuit claims the driver of the truck failed to immediately stop and render aid and, instead, continued to speed down the street "until witnesses flagged him down and made him return."

Sonia and Jose, through their attorney, have made open records requests to the city of Pharr and the Pharr Police Department asking for records such as incident reports, body cams, dash cams, witness statements, call logs, field notes and toxicology reports, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit says Alex is "guilty of gross negligence" and his parents, Aurea and Vicente, are "vicariously liable" for his conduct, since he was a minor at the time of the crash.

The lawsuit is also accusing Alex's older brother, Orlando, of gross negligence. It claims Orlando was the owner of the truck and entrusted the vehicle to Alex, "who he knew was unlicensed, incompetent and reckless."

Sonia and Jose also requested a temporary restraining order against the Pharr Police Department, Alex and his family to "restrain them from tampering with, altering, spoliating, and/or hiding relevant evidence in this case," according to the lawsuit.