'Party at the Polls' events happening at Valley college campuses

Election Day is right around the corner and local organizations in the Valley are encouraging people to get out and vote.

If you haven't participated in early voting already, there's still time.

"Party at the Polls" events will be held by the nonpartisan group Texas Turnout to get people out to vote and have fun while doing it.

Here is the schedule for their upcoming events in Cameron and Hidalgo County: