Passage of Proposition 8 expected to provide better internet access to the Valley

With the passage of Proposition 8, access to broadband is expected to get easier in the state of Texas with the creation of a broadband infrastructure fund.

The fund allocates $1.5 billion to expand internet availability in the state.

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez is already looking into securing the funds.

Hidalgo County is the eighth-largest county in the state.

Judge Cortez says access to internet should be readily available for everyone.

“As we continue to grow in population and urbanization, we need to balance the needs of nature with the balance of the needs of people,” Cortez said. “That means that we have to be creating human capital in our county in order for us to be competitive, because there are too many changes that are occurring."

Aside from recreational usage, Cortez said internet access is needed for access to information, training, healthcare and even emergency service communication.

Money is expected to be available by January 2024.

