Peñitas man sentenced to 50 years in prison for 2017 murder of girlfriend

A Peñitas man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for the murder of his girlfriend, according to a news release from Hidalgo County Criminal District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez, Jr.

Eduardo Cruz Gonzalez, 34, was found guilty of murder, a first-degree felony, on Sept. 20 following a days-long trial.

Judge Fernando Mancias of the 93rd District Court sentenced Gonzalez to 50 years in state prison.

Prosecutors say in the early morning hours of Oct. 1, 2017, the victim, whom Gonzalez had an on-and-off relationship with for eight months, attempted to end the relationship.

Gonzalez proceeded to attack and brutally beat her, prosecutors say. The victim died after Gonzalez struck her with a 33-pound cinder block in the back of the head.

"I want to commend ADA J. Enereo b=Bazan and ADA Michelle V. Beltran for getting this violent offender off our streets," Criminal District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez, Jr. said. "We encourage anyone who is experiencing domestic abuse to call their local law enforcement agencies and get the help they need. Our Victim Unit is also available to provide victim services. You are not alone."

The District Attorney's Office's Victim Unit can be reached at 956-292-7616.