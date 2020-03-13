Pep Band Headed Home Early From Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS - The UTRGV basketball teams not the only ones affected by the cancellation of WAC Vegas.
The pep band making the trip to support their Vaqueros, now headed back to the valley earlier then planned.
Joel Villaneva spoke with Dr. Saul Torres about the impact.
More News
News Video
-
STC officials brief students over coronavirus
-
UPDATE: Valley school districts announce suspended travel outside Region One
-
Police searching for suspect vehicle in connection to San Juan shooting
-
Livestock show in Mercedes kicks off as virus fear looms
-
School district renovating Starr County landmark for 175th anniversary