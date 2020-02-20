Perry, Miss. St. visit A&M

Mississippi State (17-9, 8-5) vs. Texas A&M (13-12, 7-6)

Reed Arena, College Station, Texas; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Reggie Perry and Mississippi State will take on Josh Nebo and Texas A&M. The sophomore Perry has scored 24 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 18 over his last five games. Nebo, a senior, is averaging 11.8 points over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Texas A&M's Nebo has averaged 11.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and two blocks while Savion Flagg has put up 9.8 points and 5.2 rebounds. For the Bulldogs, Perry has averaged 17.4 points and 9.8 rebounds while Robert Woodard II has put up 11.3 points and seven rebounds.POTENT PERRY: Perry has connected on 31.7 percent of the 63 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 3 of 9 over the last five games. He's also converted 75.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 73: Texas A&M is 0-6 this year when it allows 73 points or more and 13-6 when holding opponents to fewer than 73.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Texas A&M's Wendell Mitchell has attempted 154 3-pointers and connected on 26 percent of them, and is 12 for 33 over the past five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Mississippi State is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 37.5 percent. The Bulldogs have averaged 12.2 offensive boards per game.

