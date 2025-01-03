PETA calls for K9 to be removed from Border Patrol agent's custody following viral video
PETA is now weighing in on a viral video appearing to show a Border Patrol agent kneeing a K9.
The video was recorded earlier this week at the Falfurrias checkpoint.
PETA sent a letter to Customs and Border Protection officials on Friday calling for the K9 to removed from the agent's custody.
They also want the handler to be reassigned to duties that don't involve animals.
Border Patrol says they are investigating the incident. The Border Patrol Union is defending the agent, saying the handler was using "proper corrective techniques."
