Pfizer seeking emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer Inc. announced Friday that they seeking approval of U.S. regulators to allow the use of it’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Before any vaccine is approved for the public the U.S. Food and Drug Administration must conduct a full review of the vaccine trials, a process that normally takes about a decade.

The pandemic has caused the federal government to use various methods to speed up the process for COVID-19 vaccines.

On Wednesday, Pfizer released it’s preliminary data showing the vaccine is 95% effective.

The company said the data and good safety measures should help the vaccine qualify for emergency use authorization.

