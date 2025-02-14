Pharr dentist back at work following arrest, attorney says

A Pharr dentist who turned himself in to police is back at work, his attorney said.

Rocky L. Salinas turned himself in to police on Wednesday and was arrested on a charge of invasive visual recording.

Hidalgo County jail records show Salinas was released on a $5,000 bond later that same day.

“He has a good reputation, and that reputation still exists today,” Salinas’ attorney, Rick Salinas, told Channel 5 news. “It's been muddled up a little but at the end of the day, we are going to resolve all of that.”

As previously reported, officers with the Pharr Police Department responded to a "report of invasive visual recording," on Thursday, Feb. 6 at Rocky Salinas’ dental office, RGV Smiles.

Rocky Salinas turned himself in to police five days later.

Rick Salinas said his client had a message to his patients.

“His message is, he is in the middle of this. He is not admitting to any guilt at all, and at the end of the day people will finally realize that this was just a horrible mistake,” Rick Salinas said.

Police have not disclosed additional details regarding Rocky Salinas’ arrest. A spokesperson said the decision is to ensure the privacy of the alleged victim is protected.

Channel 5 News filed a public information request for details of Rocky Salinas' arrest, and will provide an update if the request is fulfilled.

