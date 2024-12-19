Pharr EMS obtains new equipment for ambulances to help with severe injuries

Patients in Hidalgo County in need of a blood transfusion while on the way to the hospital can now rely on getting it while in an ambulance

Pharr Emergency Medical Services announced they are now carrying blood to emergency calls. The EMS service also acquired 10 sonogram machines to check for internal bleeding.

Pharr EMS Chief Daniel Ramirez said these new services could help with severe injuries in the city's industrial areas.

"In south Pharr, at one of the warehouses that has an arterial bleed, and we respond, and we don't have this, he can literally bleed to death. As an ambulance provider now, I can start IV's and push fluid that's going to replace that blood that doesn't carry oxygen, or I can give him whole blood that can replace the blood that carries oxygen," Ramirez said.

The blood transfusion equipment allows paramedics to quickly warm-up blood and provide the saving measures within minutes.