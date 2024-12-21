Pharr EMS partnering up with regional SWAT team

Pharr EMS will soon work alongside a regional SWAT team.

An agreement between Pharr EMS and the San Juan Law Enforcement Emergency Regional Response Team was signed earlier this week.

The agreement allows paramedics from Pharr to be tactical medics during raids with the SWAT unit.

Four of those paramedics will go through SWAT training.

“In year's past when the medical LEERRT component was active, they were going in as part of the team,” Pharr EMS Chief Daniel Ramirez said. “We do the same training that the officers do so that there's that trust.”

The goal is for paramedics to provide immediate medical help if there is a need during a raid.