Pharr fire inspector provides safety tips for popping fireworks ahead of 4th of July holiday

If you plan to light fireworks this upcoming 4th of July holiday weekend, fire officials say there are several things to keep in mind.

Catherine Cadena, a fire inspector with the Pharr Fire Department, advises the public to make sure they’re allowed to do so.

Several Valley cities, including Pharr, don’t allow fireworks within city limits.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, Starr County is the only Valley county with a burn ban in place.

If you’re lighting fireworks, Cadena advises they be lit up in an open area away from buildings and cars.

Cadena also urges the public to make sure fireworks are bought in the states and not across the border. Fireworks made in Mexico are made with different materials, and are not regulated to federal standards.

Weather conditions should also be kept in mind, Cadena added.

“Everything's very dry, we don't have any water right now,” Cadena said. “We don't have any rain coming in, so due to that, if there was an accident and a firework does for some chance land in an area that has very dry grass, high dry grass, it will catch fire."

Remember to always keep a water source nearby just in case, and never throw a firework inside a trash can, Cadena added.

One of the best ways to stay safe and prevent a fire is to attend a fireworks show done by a professional. Pharr is holding one on Saturday, July 1 at the Allen & William Arnold Park at 615 W. El Dora Road.

The Independence Day Festival starts at 6 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m.