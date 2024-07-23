Pharr first responders return after assisting with Hurricane Beryl recovery efforts in Houston

While some recovery efforts are still underway in Houston after Hurricane Beryl, a group of local first responders are now back in the Rio Grande Valley.

Pharr first responders are back on duty after spending several days in Houston helping after Hurricane Beryl.

"Twenty minutes into our arrival in the area, there was a medical emergency going on with a patient; she was complaining of chest pain," Pharr EMT Basic Ronaldo Tijerina said.

From the moment Tijerina got off his Pharr EMS unit, he was put to work.

Tijerina and paramedic Andrew Gonzalez were part of a crew deployed to an emergency shelter in Houston's NRG Park.

They helped over 60 people who were dismissed from hospitals, but still needed medical observation.

"Once they were stabilized and were not able to go home due to not having power, they were taken to the shelter and basically monitored there," Gonzalez said.

The two Pharr first responders also spent their five-day deployment transporting patients to the hospital. On the way, Tijerina had to dodge downed power lines and debris.

Though they were running on very little sleep, they say Texans lending other Texans a helping hand is what made everything worth it.

"It just gives you a little boost of happiness and just motivation of what you need to do in those moments, it keeps you going," Tijerina said.

The knowledge they gained there will help them if a natural disaster happens in the Valley.

They said the biggest lesson learned is how to work on a larger scale with multiple agencies all towards one goal.