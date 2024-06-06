Pharr food truck operator fined for denying overtime to service workers, Department of Labor says

The U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division found LJ2 Investments LLC, operator of Jasso Express food trucks in Pharr, failed to pay overtime to 46 catering service workers.

In a news release, the department said LJ2 Investments failed to pay the required time and a half wages to 46 workers for hours worked over 40 in a work week.

Over $156,000 in back wages and liquidated damages were recovered, according to the release.

The business, located at the 800 block of East Ferguson Avenue, also failed to keep proper records, which is a violation of federal law, the release added.

“Federal law is very clear about paying overtime and leaves no excuse for an employer to deprive workers of their lawfully earned wages,” McAllen U.S Department of Labor District Director Cynthia Cantu-Flores said in the news release. “The U.S. Department of Labor remains committed to protecting our nation’s workers and holding employers accountable.”