Pharr International Bridge Ranked 3rd Best Land Port of Entry in State

4 years 6 months 1 week ago Wednesday, December 11 2019 Dec 11, 2019 December 11, 2019 4:04 PM December 11, 2019 in News - Local

PHARR – The third best land port of entry in Texas is in the Rio Grande Valley.

The Pharr International Bridge’s new ranking was announced Wednesday, coincidently falling on the same day of its 25th anniversary.

The bridge also among the largest ports for produce. Thousands of pounds pass through the bridge every day.

Bridge officials say because of that, they’re working to speed up the crossing times.

