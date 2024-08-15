Pharr man convicted in stepson’s murder sentenced to 40 years

. Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail records

A Pharr man was convicted of murder after taking a plea deal in the shooting death of his stepson, according to Hidalgo County court documents.

Jose Asencion Hernandez was sentenced on Tuesday to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to the murder of his stepson, court records show.

Hernandez was arrested on Aug. 3, 2021 after officers with the Pharr Police Department responded to the 700 block of West Coyote Trail where they found 24-year-old Agustin Jose Andres Vela with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The indictment against Hernandez said he shot the victim, who police previously identified as Hernandez’s stepson.

Vela was hospitalized and died from his injuries. Police previously said the shooting stemmed from a domestic disturbance.

Hernandez was located and arrested at a hotel in McAllen, police said.

Records show Hernandez received 1,103 days of jail credit toward his sentence.