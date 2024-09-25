Pharr man pleads guilty in deadly drunk driving crash

Christian Antonio Salazar. Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail records

A Pharr man confessed to his role in a deadly Aug. 2021 crash that killed his passenger, court records show.

On Monday, Christian Antonio Salazar pleaded guilty to a charge of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle in connection with the death of Carlos Hugo Gonzalez II, records show.

Salazar was sentenced on Monday to seven years in prison.

The crash happened at the 900 block of East Nolana Avenue in Pharr when a blue Hyundai, driven by Salazar, struck the rear of a blue GMC Terrain.

According to previous reports, Gonzalez was a passenger of the vehicle Salazar was driving. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

As part of a plea deal, Salazar had his charges of intoxication assault with a vehicle and DWI third or more dismissed. He is receiving 237 days of jail credit.