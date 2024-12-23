Pharr man sentenced on indecency with a child charge

A Pharr man was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison following his conviction of an indecency with a child charge, according to a news release.

Gabriel Rivera-Cabrales, 46, was found guilty of indecency with a child by sexual contact on Thursday, Dec. 19, according to the news release.

According to the release, Rivera-Cabrales was arrested after officers with the Pharr Police Department responded to a report involving a 15-year-old child on Feb. 25, 2024.

“The police found during its investigation that there was enough to charge the defendant with indecency with a child by sexual contact,” the news release stated. “During the trial, the jury heard testimony about three other victims that were previously abused by Rivera-Cabrales.”

The charge was the result of an investigation conducted by the Pharr Police Department, the Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office, and the Hidalgo and Starr County Children’s Advocacy Center, the news release stated.

“I am thankful for the prosecutors who handled this case and our law enforcement partners at the Pharr Police Department for their hard work and dedication to the children of our community,” Hidalgo County District Attorney Toribio “Terry” Palacios said in the news release.