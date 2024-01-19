Pharr moving forward with international bridge expansion

Four southbound lanes are being added to the Pharr International Bridge.

It’s a change truck drivers say is needed.

The expansion aims to alleviate congestion and wait times for commercial and non-commercial drivers at the bridge.

Pharr International Bridge Director Luis Bazan says this expansion will increase the capacity of the port by 30%.

The city plans to use $92 million on projects related to the bridge. Nearly $24 million have.

“It's gonna open up a whole new world,” Bazan said. “More market share, more investments — the logistics are just going to be that much more dynamic. We're going to be able to have more contingencies and more room for things of that nature, better traffic flow."

The city says over 65% of all produce from Mexico crosses through the Pharr bridge.

In 2023, the bridge brought in about $17 million dollars of revenue to Pharr. The city expects to see an increase in revenue this fiscal year.

Construction on the bridge expansion is expected to start in June 2024. It's slated for completion in 2025.

