Pharr police seeking to identify male attempting to enter home

The Pharr Police Department is seeking to identify a male seen on video attempting to enter an apartment before fleeing.

Pharr police shared a video of the male walking around an apartment complex on Sugar Road near Nolana Avenue and attempting to open a door.

The male fled after hearing dogs bark, according to a news release.

Anyone with information on the individual is urged to contact the Pharr Police Department at 956-402-4700.