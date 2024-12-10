x

Pharr police seeking to identify male attempting to enter home

Monday, December 09 2024

The Pharr Police Department is seeking to identify a male seen on video attempting to enter an apartment before fleeing.

Pharr police shared a video of the male walking around an apartment complex on Sugar Road near Nolana Avenue and attempting to open a door.

The male fled after hearing dogs bark, according to a news release.

Anyone with information on the individual is urged to contact the Pharr Police Department at 956-402-4700.

