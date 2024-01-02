Pharr restaurant offers 'pay-it-forward' program

At Snowbite in Pharr, customers have a chance to pay it forward by picking up the tab for someone else.

It's all thanks to the restaurant's community board. Anyone paying for a meal can leave a pre-paid meal receipt on the community board for someone else to grab.

The owner, Connie Nguyen said they came up with this idea to give someone who can't afford a meal a chance to eat.

She shares how one of their customers was a homeless man who would go in for a meal almost every day.

"He would come in here, grab a meal and then one day he came in with a Luby's uniform, and he told my staff that because of you all, I was able you know to go through my hungers and to pass through my hunger and that I now got a job at Luby's, so one day when I get my first paycheck I'm going to go back and pin the tickets," Nguyen said.

Nguyen says the program has grown, and it gives her joy to watch people give back to the cause.

Anyone who walks into Snowbite leaves with a full belly but also full of hope. The community board has pinned tickets all year round.

To find out how you can donate to the cause, stop by their store on Jackson Road or go online to their website.