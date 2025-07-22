Pharr stabbing was the result of a fight, complaint says

A stabbing in Pharr that occurred on July 11 was the result of a fight between the arrested suspect and the victim, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News.

Fernando Gaytan, 17, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the incident, accoridng to a previous report.

The condition of the stabbing victim is not known.

The July 11 stabbing happened at around 10 p.m. on the 400 block of W. Ridge Road. According to the complaint, Pharr police made contact with an individual who said the victim got into an argument with "an old friend," identified as Gaytan.

The argument was over Gaytan talking about the victim's father, the ocmplaint alleged.

RELATED STORY: 17-year-old charged in connection with Pharr stabbing

Gaytan told the victim to meet him at a vape shop on the 1500 block of Jackson Road, according to the complaint. Once they arrived, Gaytan pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim, the complaint said.

The complaint said video surveillance pulled from the vape shop showed Gaytan walking northbound towards Old Ridge Road.

A second witness said they saw Gaytan walk across the bushes back towards the plaza, according to the complaint. Gaytan appeared to be folding a shiny object and dropped it on the grassy area, the witness said.

According to the complaint, the object was found to be a black folding pocketknife.

The witness said they saw Gaytan with blood stains on his shirt walk towards the vape shop and go into the bathroom, clean himself up, and then ran out of the store.

Gaytan was arrested and charged the following day and had his bond set at $100,000.

Hidalgo County jail records showed Gaytan was released on July 12.