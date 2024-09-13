Phase one of $20 million road expansion project in Mission complete

People driving along Taylor Road in Mission may notice some upgrades.

On Thursday, Mission city leaders announced the completion of phase one of the Taylor Road expansion project.

The project expanded the road from two to four lanes from frontage road to Business 83.

A consistent turning lane and sidewalks were also added.

Phase two of the project will expand Taylor Road from Business 83 to Mile 2 Road.

Mission Assistant City Manager Juan Pablo Terrazas says phase two of the project will be completed in about two years.

The combined total of the project is $20 million, and the city says the majority of the project is paid for with funds from Rio Grande Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization.

“It is 98% funded, we have our 2% that is split between the city of McAllen and us," Terrazas said, adding that the 1% Mission is responsible for adds up to about $800,000 from the city's general fund.

Mission Mayor Norie Garza says the project was necessary because of the growth in the area.

“Safety is also a big concern of our, both McAllen and Mission,” Garza said. “And having a five lane corridor is much safer than having a two lane, there is plenty of room to maneuver."

Phase two of the project is expected to begin in 2025.

Watch the video above for the full story.