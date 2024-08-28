Plans for Gladys Porter Zoo's potential expansion discussed during public forum

Gladys Porter Zoo visitors were treated to a look at the potential changes that could come to animal exhibits.

The city of Brownsville is in talks with the Brownsville Independent School District to purchase the former Cummings Middle School campus.

The building is next to the zoo and currently houses the district's current career and technology center.

“I think they have come up with a win-win where Brownsville is going to end up with a new CTE campus,” Gladys Porter Zoo CEO Pat Burchfield said.

The potential sale would expand the zoo.

At a Wednesday public forum, digital renderings of what that expansion could look like were on display.

The renderings show plans to build a hotel and a safari in the extended campus.

Burchfield says more space for the animals is needed for the survival of the zoo.

“The health and wellbeing of the animals has come more to the forefront, so we have to expand some of our exhibits to meet the needs of those animals who are housed in those exhibits,” Burchfield said.

The plans for expansion are all part of the zoo’s 10-year master plan to help keep their accreditation.

The next crucial date for the approval or denial of this project comes on Tuesday, September 3, when both the city and school district are set to meet to vote on the sale.

Watch the video above for the full story.