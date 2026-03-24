Point Isabel ISD hosting 5th Annual Superintendent’s Fishing Tournament
Point Isabel ISD is inviting the public to enjoy two days of live music and other events as part of the 5th Annual Superintendent’s Fishing Tournament.
The event kicks off on Friday, April 10, 2026, with a concert and silent auction at Viva & Jim Pier’s.
It all leads to the Superintendent Scholarship Fishing Tournament on Saturday, April 11.
All proceeds will go to student scholarships.
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