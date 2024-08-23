Point Isabel ISD launches program to help students eat healthier

Many Rio Grande Valley school districts are wrapping up week one of the new semester, including Point Isabel Independent School District.

This year, thanks to a new program, some Point Isabel ISD elementary students will be eating fresh fruits and veggies from local farms.

Students at Derry Elementary School and Garcia Elementary School will be introduced to new fruits and vegetables twice a week.

District officials say they will be served as an afternoon snack and delivered to the kids in their classroom, and they want to introduce these students to new and healthy snacks.

"They may not know what a raspberry was before, or even the difference between a cucumber and a zucchini they might see, and it's the same thing. And so, they're able to taste the difference...and they can go home and say 'hey mom I tried Zucchini, can we buy some?'" Point Isabel ISD Child Nutrition and Food Services Director Angela Olivares said.

Officials say they will have to fill out an activity sheet on the fruits and veggies they are having for the day.

Teachers will also go over the nutritional information while the students eat.

District leaders say the fresh fruits program will start in October.