Police: 1 dead after car crash in Mercedes

7 hours 34 minutes 58 seconds ago Sunday, December 06 2020 Dec 6, 2020 December 06, 2020 9:59 AM December 06, 2020 in News - Local
By: Marisol Villarreal

A man died Sunday after a car crash in Mercedes.

At about 8 a.m. Sunday, the Mercedes Police Department responded to single-vehicle crash on west frontage road near Texas Avenue.

A tan Dodge pickup truck had rolled over, according to information provided by police Lt. Frank Sanchez. Investigators believe the driver, an Edinburg man, veered off the road and struck a pole.

The truck rolled over several times, Sanchez said, adding that investigators are working to determine what caused the crash.

Officers will release the man's name after his family is notified.

