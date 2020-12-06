Police: 1 dead after car crash in Mercedes

A man died Sunday after a car crash in Mercedes.

At about 8 a.m. Sunday, the Mercedes Police Department responded to single-vehicle crash on west frontage road near Texas Avenue.

A tan Dodge pickup truck had rolled over, according to information provided by police Lt. Frank Sanchez. Investigators believe the driver, an Edinburg man, veered off the road and struck a pole.

The truck rolled over several times, Sanchez said, adding that investigators are working to determine what caused the crash.

Officers will release the man's name after his family is notified.