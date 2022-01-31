Police: Body found in Brownsville field

Brownsville police are investigating after the body of a man was found in a grassy field on Monday, according to Brownsville Police Department spokesperson investigator Martin Sandoval.

The man, who has not been identified, was found near Central Boulevard and Lake Side Drive.

The cause of death remains under investigation. Foul play has not been ruled out, Sandoval said.

Police are working to identify the man and notify the next of kin.

Anyone with information is urged to call Brownsville PD at 956-548-7000.