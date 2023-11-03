Police chief: Man accused in death of Alamo woman expected to be arrested after hospital stay

A 41-year-old man who was found with a deceased woman in a mobile home is expected to be arrested on a murder charge in connection with the investigation, according to Alamo police Chief Richard Ozuna.

Officers with the Alamo Police Department responded to a mobile home at the Acacia RV & MH Park — located at 89 East Bus. 83 in Alamo — Monday, Oct. 30 at 11 a.m. where they found a 38-year-old woman dead, according to Ozuna.

PREVIOUS STORY: Death investigation underway in Alamo

The woman, identified as Brittany Kay Ireland, was found with apparent lacerations to her neck, Ozuna said in a Friday morning news release.

A male subject identified as Christopher Lee Soto was found with injuries in the same home as the victim, and he’s been hospitalized since Monday, Ozuna said.

A warrant for a murder charge was obtained, and an arraignment for Soto is pending, Ozuna added.

Authorities say Soto will be arrested once he's been released from the hospital,

Police have not released details about the relationship between Ireland and Soto.

The investigation is ongoing.