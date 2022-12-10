Police continue to investigate shooting death of Elsa teen
The Elsa Police Department continues to investigate the shooting death of an Elsa teen.
The body of Gianni Ruiz was found last month in the parking lot of the Elsa Housing Authority after police responded to a report of shots fired in the area.
Elsa police Chief Robert McGinnis said investigators received the records of three phones — one of which belongs to the victims.
Information from the phone records will be used to put together a timeline that may help investigators, police said.
