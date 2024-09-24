Police: Driver arrested in Mission hit-and-run crash
A 19-year-old woman is in custody after striking a bicyclist Monday and fleeing the scene, according to the Mission Police Department.
Mission police officers responded to the hit-and-run crash that happened Monday at 4:46 p.m. on Conway Avenue and frontage road.
According to Mission police spokesman Art Flores, a female driver struck a 39-year-old male bicyclist and fled the scene. She was later arrested.
The cyclist was hospitalized and is in stable condition, Flores added.
The unidentified driver is expected to be arraigned Tuesday on a charge of accident involving injury.
