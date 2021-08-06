Police identify victim in deadly Brownsville shooting

The Brownsville Police Department identified the victim in a Wednesday shooting.

Edgar Barrera, 33, was identified as the man who was found dead with a gunshot wound after a crash in Brownsville.

Brownsville police officers responded to the 5400 block of Boca Chica Wednesday at 11:48 p.m. and found a white, four-door vehicle that had crashed into two other vehicles, according to a news release from the police department.

When police attempted to make contact with the driver, now identified as Barrera, they found the driver's side door open and Barrera slumped over in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound.

Police say multiple casings were found at the scene and that Barrera was driving when he was shot.

“We are still investigating the incident and as of today we do not have any suspect information," the Brownsville Police Department said in a news release.

Those with information on the shooting are urged to call or Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.