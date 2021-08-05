Police: Driver in Brownsville crash found dead with gunshot wound

Editor's note: This story has been updated with new information from the Brownsville Police Department.

Police found a man dead with a gunshot wound after a crash in Brownsville Wednesday night.

Brownsville police officers responded to the 5400 block of Boca Chica Wednesday at 11:48 p.m. and they found a white, four-door vehicle that had crashed into two other vehicles, according to a news release from the police department.

When police attempted to make contact with the driver, they found the driver's side door open and a male subject slumped over in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound.

Police say multiple casings were found at the scene. It's unclear how many times the man was struck.

Preliminary investigations reveals the man was driving when he was shot.

The victim has been identified and next of kin notification is pending.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time, and asks anyone with information about the death to contact the Brownsville Police Department at 956-548-7000.