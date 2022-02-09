Police identify victim in deadly Edinburg rollover crash

Edinburg police identified the 28-year-old driver who died after a rollover crash on Sunday.

Police responded to the crash on the 4900 block of North Expressway 281 at about 9 p.m. Sunday after a blue Ford Mustang that was traveling northbound on Expressway 281 changed lanes and hit a black Dodge Ram pickup truck, police said.

The Mustang rolled over and ended up on the east side of the expressway.

RELATED: Edinburg police: Man dies after rollover crash on Expressway 281

The driver, Javier Deleon, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the truck was taken to Edinburg Regional Hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.